Emfo LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Emfo LLC lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 2.2% of Emfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Emfo LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 36,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of GS traded up $11.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $400.75. 6,172,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $419.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $394.74 and a 200-day moving average of $364.03.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $3.01. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

