Emfo LLC Sells 4,092 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Emfo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.79. 1,557,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,848. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.06. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

