Emfo LLC Sells 60 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Emfo LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.95. 5,132,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.40.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

