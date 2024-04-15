Emfo LLC Trims Stock Position in Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU)

Emfo LLC cut its position in shares of Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Free Report) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,350 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Spruce Power were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Power during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Power during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Power during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Power during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Power during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Power Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of SPRU stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Spruce Power Company Profile

Spruce Power ( NYSE:SPRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 82.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers.

