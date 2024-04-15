Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.24. 59,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 77,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $738.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $785.09 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 271,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 155,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

