Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,417,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $362,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 101,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,938 shares of company stock worth $1,799,557 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,647 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Enova International by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter worth $928,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Enova International Stock Performance

Shares of ENVA stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.38. 71,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,484. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.51.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Analysts predict that Enova International will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading

