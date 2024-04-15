Ergo Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $299,896.39 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00002388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $112.57 million and $299,896.39 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,224.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $507.93 or 0.00804464 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00123243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00041628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00191975 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00041911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00103782 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,659,026 coins and its circulating supply is 74,658,972 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.