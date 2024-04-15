Ethereum (ETH) 24-Hour Volume Tops $22.18 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $377.20 billion and $22.18 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $3,141.49 or 0.04879746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00056983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00019791 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012864 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,069,476 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

