Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Update

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 242,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,027,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 51,252 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,529,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after buying an additional 99,617 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 199,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 34,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 27,083 shares during the period. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.0 %
ETON stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 75,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,279. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.
