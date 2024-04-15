Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) versus X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Financial Contrast

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Evaxion Biotech A/S and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Evaxion Biotech A/S presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.29%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.88%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evaxion Biotech A/S $70,000.00 237.21 -$22.12 million ($6.76) -0.61 X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$101.17 million ($0.60) -2.23

Evaxion Biotech A/S has higher revenue and earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals. X4 Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evaxion Biotech A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A -451.63% -149.27% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -170.10% -65.44%

Summary

Evaxion Biotech A/S beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include EVX-B1, EVX-B2, and EVX-V1, which are vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of bacterial and viral diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Horsholm, Denmark.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia. The company is also developing X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 dependent disorders and primary immunodeficiencies; and X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of blood-brain barrier diseases. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

