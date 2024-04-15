Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,747 shares of company stock worth $289,103 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

