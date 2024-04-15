EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.88

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 2698012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Get EVgo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVgo

EVgo Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EVgo

In other news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,284.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,002 shares of company stock worth $234,693. Company insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at $32,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.