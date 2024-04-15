Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Up to $10.70

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $11.36. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 551,963 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 101.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

