Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Update

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,994,300 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 6,599,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fabege AB (publ) Stock Performance

Fabege AB (publ) stock remained flat at $9.25 during midday trading on Monday. Fabege AB has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60.

Fabege AB (publ) Company Profile

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

