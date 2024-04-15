FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $430.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $442.70.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $426.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $380.96 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $459.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.36.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after acquiring an additional 698,611 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 671.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,617,000 after purchasing an additional 212,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,977,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $45,288,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,008,000 after buying an additional 88,173 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.