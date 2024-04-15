Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at HSBC from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $70.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $405,513,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $195,459,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 47.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

