Fei USD Achieves Market Cap of $14.67 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $14.67 million and approximately $32,432.71 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,733,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,475,091 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 15,733,758.69590239 with 15,475,091.3131401 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98685133 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $26,741.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

