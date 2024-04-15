Fetch.ai Trading Down 25.5% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and approximately $423.53 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00003293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00055958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00019594 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012840 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 845,961,748 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

