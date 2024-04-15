Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of FIHL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.52. 132,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,928. Fidelis Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 59.30% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fidelis Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIHL. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 220,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,912 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $15,784,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 2.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,097,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

