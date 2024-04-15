Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 224,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.28.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

