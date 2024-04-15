Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 305,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $44,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE FIS traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -12.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.