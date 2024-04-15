Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNVT opened at $11.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. Finnovate Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 640,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 84.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

