FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Gap Down to $5.00

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $4.82. FinVolution Group shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 373,315 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nomura started coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $454.03 million for the quarter.

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 114.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 86,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,927 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 193.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,522 shares during the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FinVolution Group

(Get Free Report)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.