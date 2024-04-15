First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Holdings Lifted by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 35,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.24. 59,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,909. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

