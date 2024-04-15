First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Free Report) by 1,004.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 3.80% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

ARVR opened at $34.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -1.30. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.