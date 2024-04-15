First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FMY stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,366. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $12.18.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
