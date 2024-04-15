Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,786,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 1,619,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,373.8 days.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance

FSPKF opened at $15.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $16.69.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

