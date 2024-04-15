FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $299.67.

NYSE FLT opened at $303.26 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $194.60 and a fifty-two week high of $309.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $811,126.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,234.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $33,377,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,023,491 shares in the company, valued at $570,300,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $811,126.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,234.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Vehicle Payments, Corporate Payments, Lodging Payments, and Other segments.

