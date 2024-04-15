FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 111,870 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 59,353 shares.The stock last traded at $75.26 and had previously closed at $75.26.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3381 dividend. This is a positive change from FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC grew its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

