Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.41. 6,127,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,367. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.57 and a 200 day moving average of $106.22.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

