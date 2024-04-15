Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $18.33 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,628 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $18,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.73. 7,616,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,231,532. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 100.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

