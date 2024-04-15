Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 447,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,572 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $48,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $103.54. 4,985,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

