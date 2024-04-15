Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,511 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 120,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.01. 1,932,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,960. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.