Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 7,332 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 0.05% of PTC worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in PTC by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in PTC by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PTC by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PTC by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in PTC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.73.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.85. 985,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.62 and a twelve month high of $194.24. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 90.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.