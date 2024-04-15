Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 9,230 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after buying an additional 2,146,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,737,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,098,000 after purchasing an additional 668,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $313.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,609. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.49 and its 200-day moving average is $296.04. The company has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $221.76 and a 52 week high of $348.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SHW
Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams
In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sherwin-Williams
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.