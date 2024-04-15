Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,445 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,215,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,560,902. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

