Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 208 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.17.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.23. 3,594,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,276. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.75. The company has a market cap of $191.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

