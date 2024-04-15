Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 4,872 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,866. The firm has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.64 and a 200-day moving average of $233.25. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.37.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

