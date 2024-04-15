Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 6,110 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 78,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.12 on Monday, hitting $194.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,855. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.25.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

