Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $16.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 873.2% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 273,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,547,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,544,000 after buying an additional 27,414 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

