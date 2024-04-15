Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.40 Per Share

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Foresight VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Foresight VCT Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 76 ($0.95). 16,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,336. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.18. Foresight VCT has a one year low of GBX 72.50 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 82 ($1.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £188.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,266.67.

Get Foresight VCT alerts:

Foresight VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.