Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $79.30

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.30, but opened at $77.26. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $77.26, with a volume of 319 shares changing hands.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.51.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $640.29 million during the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,581,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

