Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Raised to $141.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $138.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a hold rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.30.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $118.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of -48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.40. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -55.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,565,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,211,558,000 after buying an additional 208,392 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,008,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,219,807,000 after purchasing an additional 566,539 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,079,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,852,000 after purchasing an additional 659,324 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,778,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,707,000 after purchasing an additional 789,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,244,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,731,000 after purchasing an additional 139,826 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.