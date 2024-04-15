Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Up 28.7% in March

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTF. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 111,532 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 197,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,682. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $6.56.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0615 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

