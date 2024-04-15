Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

NYSE:FSP opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.82. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 59.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 197,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 284.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 83,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

