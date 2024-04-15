Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Raised to $135.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $104.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.36.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Freshpet stock opened at $108.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -152.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $117.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.59.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,231,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $399,011.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,231,127.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,762 shares of company stock worth $1,737,280. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 185,210 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,094,000 after acquiring an additional 170,766 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at about $214,405,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,740,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,558,000 after acquiring an additional 110,383 shares during the period.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

