FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN) Shares Bought by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 1.1 %

BATS:YJUN opened at $21.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86.

About FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

