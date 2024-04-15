FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 1,760.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

