GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Short Interest Update

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,690,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 59,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $68,971. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 304.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,124,000 after buying an additional 5,228,654 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $19,508,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $11,181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 11,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,125,000 after acquiring an additional 304,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GME stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. GameStop has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.77 and a beta of -0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

