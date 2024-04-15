Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) PT Raised to $155.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several other reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Garmin Trading Down 2.0 %

Garmin stock opened at $143.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.61 and a 200-day moving average of $125.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 1-year low of $94.89 and a 1-year high of $149.54.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Garmin by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Garmin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Garmin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

